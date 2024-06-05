Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,936. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.

Insider Activity

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $56,722.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $56,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

