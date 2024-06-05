Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JRS remained flat at $7.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. 27,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.