nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NVT traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. 1,381,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,052. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

