NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $1,180.00 to $1,275.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $1,199.50 and last traded at $1,195.52. Approximately 17,587,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 49,672,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,164.37.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.20.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,217 shares of company stock worth $63,288,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $922.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

