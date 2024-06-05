NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Declares $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NXG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,128. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $42.77.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

