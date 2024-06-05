NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,998.01 or 1.00083708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00012556 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00110632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

