Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc Purchases 3,100 Shares

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 1,799 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,841.08.

On Friday, May 17th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 2,101 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 17,403 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $247,992.75.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Old Point Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.