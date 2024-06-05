Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $150,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,341 shares of company stock worth $1,685,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

