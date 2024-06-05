OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Declares Dividend of $0.57

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5728 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.45.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OMVKY stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

