OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Declares Dividend of $0.57

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5728 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.45.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OMVKY stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
