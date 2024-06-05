ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $15,490.40 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $15,490.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 3,634 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $21,113.54.

NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 249,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,453. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.46. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

