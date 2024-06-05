Ontology Gas (ONG) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.97 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $160.85 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,636,422 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a robust blockchain platform designed for real-world applications, aiming to enable seamless collaboration between blockchain and existing systems. It offers tools for identity verification, data exchange, and business processes. Created by the Chinese company Onchain, led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, Ontology expands blockchain’s potential beyond cryptocurrencies for business adoption. Ontology Gas ($ONG) is the platform’s utility token, used for transactions, smart contracts, and computational tasks on the Ontology network. It also incentivizes participation and network maintenance by being generated and distributed to ONT token holders who stake their tokens. This supports the platform’s sustainability and growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

