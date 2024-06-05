Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 9,375 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Regal Rexnord worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,831,000 after acquiring an additional 181,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,892,000 after acquiring an additional 135,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $180,918,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 466,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RRX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.8 %

RRX stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.71. 407,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $152.52. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

