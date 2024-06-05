Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.46. 2,575,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

