Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 891,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,934,000 after buying an additional 832,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after buying an additional 273,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 156,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.92. 155,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.78. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

