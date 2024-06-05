Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $11.18 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 242,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 940,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,309. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.