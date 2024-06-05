Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,030 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.88. 8,657,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,245,436. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $81.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

