Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Trading Down 3.4%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.29 and last traded at $29.30. 981,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,283,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 41.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 289.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 283,818 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 111.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

