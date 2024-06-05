Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.82. 824,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

