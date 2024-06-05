Optiver Holding B.V. Has $2.51 Million Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,172 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 3,283.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SUZ stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Suzano Profile

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

