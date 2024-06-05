Optiver Holding B.V. Has $77,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 485.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 32,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 830,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,950. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.