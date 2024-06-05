Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 156,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ELPC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

