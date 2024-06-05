Optiver Holding B.V. Raises Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 1,282.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 8,013 shares of company stock worth $48,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 2,785,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,506. The company has a market cap of $999.90 million, a PE ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 1.65. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

