Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 15,612 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Optiver Holding B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,612 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 105,073 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,189,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 215,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

ASAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

