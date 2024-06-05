Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.06. 25,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 55,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Orkla ASA Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

Orkla ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Orkla ASA’s previous dividend of $0.20. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

