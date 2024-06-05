Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,000 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical makes up about 0.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Orthofix Medical worth $48,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $130,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $520.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.41). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

