OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,218 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of OUTFRONT Media worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.11%.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.