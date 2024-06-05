Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $48.84. 857,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,967,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

Specifically, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,264 shares of company stock worth $4,690,973. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

