PAAL AI Price Up 7.8% This Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $317.43 million and $6.98 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,406,487 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,406,486.839412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.37479752 USD and is up 7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,698,107.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

