Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 768,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,692,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,058,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,683 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 633.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 128,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 111,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $5,574,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

