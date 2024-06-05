Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.66

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 164528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

PYCR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 38.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after buying an additional 710,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,054,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,885,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 623,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,228,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,984 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

