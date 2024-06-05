PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,153 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.53. 8,495,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,134,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

