PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. 703,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,823. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $760.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $143,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

