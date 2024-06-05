PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Shares Gap Down to $16.76

Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $15.76. PepGen shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 386 shares trading hands.

PEPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

PepGen Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.19. Equities research analysts forecast that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PepGen

In other news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepGen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the third quarter worth $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PepGen by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About PepGen

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

