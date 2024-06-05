Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Acquires 11 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $82.27 on Wednesday, hitting $1,413.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,995. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $776.38 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,333.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,224.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $654.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Melius Research began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.