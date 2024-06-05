Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,776,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after buying an additional 2,961,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. 8,354,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,859,532. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

