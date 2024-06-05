Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. 751,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,516. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.