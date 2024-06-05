Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

DSI stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,897. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.18.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

