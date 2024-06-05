Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.51. 441,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 756,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 181.87% and a negative return on equity of 102.32%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.