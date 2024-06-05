PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,762,055. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PG&E by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 47.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 66.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 28.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,582,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PG&E by 32.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 984,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 243,233 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

