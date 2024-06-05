PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PAXS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. 30,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
