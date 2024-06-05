PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. 6,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,589. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.