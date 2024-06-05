PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PTY opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

