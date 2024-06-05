PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on July 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,468. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

