PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PFN opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

