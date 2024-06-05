PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 76,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,286. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
