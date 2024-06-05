PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PMX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 21,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,418. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

