Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
PHT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 236,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,361. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.