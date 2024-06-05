Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

PHT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 236,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,361. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

