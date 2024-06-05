Piper Sandler Upgrades Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) to “Overweight”

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $126.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Get Masimo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Masimo

Masimo Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $130.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $169.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 851.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.