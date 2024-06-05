Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 5.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 21,493,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 40,486,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

