Polymath (POLY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,865.48

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $72.21 million and approximately $1,865.48 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.07614688 USD and is down -18.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $864.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

